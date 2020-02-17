Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, AAP, police on injured Jamia student's plea for compensation

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and police on the plea by a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University seeking compensation for injuries suffered in the anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act related violence at the varsity. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the three seeking their stand on the student's petition which has alleged that both his legs were broken by police when he was studying in the university library.

The plea by Shayaan Mujeeb, filed through advocate Nabila Hasan, contends that he has spent over Rs two lakh on treatment of the injuries suffered by him. Earlier another student, Mohd Minhajuddin, had moved a plea seeking a probe into the incident and compensation for injuries suffered by him.

Minhajuddin, according to his plea, had lost vision in one eye in the incident. On December 15 last year, a protest against the CAA near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire.

Police later entered Jamia, firing tear gas shells and baton-charging students. Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police crackdown.

