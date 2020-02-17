Left Menu
Development News Edition

19,741 cases worth Rs 65.51 crore disposed of in National Lok Adalat

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLS) organised a National Lok Adalat on Sunday where a total of 19,741 cases were disposed of pertaining to different jurisdictions of pre-litigative and pending nature at district courts in which settlement amount was approximately Rs 65.51 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:02 IST
19,741 cases worth Rs 65.51 crore disposed of in National Lok Adalat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLS) organised a National Lok Adalat on Sunday where a total of 19,741 cases were disposed of pertaining to different jurisdictions of pre-litigative and pending nature at district courts in which settlement amount was approximately Rs 65.51 crore. Out of the aforesaid data, 281 cases of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) amounting Rs 23.08 crore were settled for which Lok Adalat benches of all districts of Delhi were constituted at Patiala House court.The Lok Adalats were also organised in Delhi High Court wherein 23 cases were disposed of. The settlement amount was Rs 1.34 crore.While 81 cases amounting Rs 3.19 crore were settled in Lok Adalat of the state commission and district consumer forums, four matters of Rs 1.21 crore were resolved in Lok Adalat of debt recovery tribunals.

The DSLS organised Lok Adalats under the guidance of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. The Adalats were held in all the 11 districts of Delhi in all the court complexes and the same were presided over by the judges and retired Judges of district courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Du Plessis quits as South Africa captain, says Proteas need next generation of leaders

Senior batsman Faf du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of South Africas Test and T20 teams with immediate effect, citing the need to facilitate the emergence of next generation of leaders.The 35-year-old Du Plessis, who stepped asi...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend CLEAN SHEETBorussia Dortmund seem to have managed to plug their leaking defence just in time for Tuesdays Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at home against Paris St Germain. In their 4-0...

Locust-hit Pak may make exception to trade freeze with India to import insecticides: Report

Reeling under a major locust attack, Pakistan may allow a one-time exemption to import insecticides from India despite the trade ban which was imposed after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last, according...

Tata Power plans to have 700 EV charging stations by 2021

Tata Power is planning to increase its network of electric vehicle charging stations to 700 by next year,&#160;a top company official said. The company has already installed 100 fast charging stations in various cities, including Delhi, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020