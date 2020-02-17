Left Menu
Development News Edition

Military theatre commands to be rolled by 2022, may have separate J-K theatre: CDS Gen Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022 which will help the three armed forces to fight future wars jointly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:05 IST
Military theatre commands to be rolled by 2022, may have separate J-K theatre: CDS Gen Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022 which will help the three armed forces to fight future wars jointly. "The Military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022. The shape of different theatre commands would be clear after the studies to be ordered in this regard are completed," he said.

The Department of Military Affairs, headed by CDS has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands which would a mega restructuring exercise involving the three services. The CDS hinted that there may be a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre.

"We may have a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre but the shape would be finalised later. We are also working on separate joint commands for logistics and training," he said. He further said that a study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command.

"A study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks," he said. ANI had earlier reported that CDS General Bipin Rawat is aiming to set up the first integrated tri-services command by June this year which will be headed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

"The first integrated military formation to be created under the mandate given to the Department of Military Affairs would be the air defence command which will be headed by an Air Marshal with elements of Army and Air Force air defence assets under it," government sources had told ANI. The CDS has started discussions with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria for finalising the structure and assets of the integrated air defence command, sources had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China’s Meituan waives Feb commission fees nationwide for local services amid coronavirus outbreak

Meituan Dianping, Chinas on-demand service giant, said on Monday it has waived all commission fees for restaurants and other local services nationwide throughout February, to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.Local business...

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday. Batting mainstay Kohli 673 points dropped dow...

Philippine banana group says coronavirus dampens exports to China

Work stoppages and market closures in China stemming from a coronavirus epidemic are hurting small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the worlds second-largest exporter of the fruit, an industry group said on Monday. Mainl...

India's use of facial recognition tech during protests causes stir

When artist Rachita Taneja heads out to protest in New Delhi, she covers her face with a pollution mask, a hoodie or a scarf to reduce the risk of being identified by police facial recognition software. Police in the Indian capital and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020