Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants for March 3 against 4 convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:14 IST
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants for March 3 against 4 convicts
Image Credit: Flickr

A Delhi court Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued fresh warrants against death row convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them. The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

During the proceedings on Monday, Mukesh told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, after which it appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent him. The court was also informed that Vinay is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.

Vinay was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, his lawyer told the court, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Pawan's counsel informed the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President. Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He has not filed the mercy plea either.

Akshay's counsel informed the court that he has prepared a fresh mercy petition to be moved before the President. The court was hearing the applications by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

Last Thursday, the court had appointed Qazi to represent Gupta after being informed by Tihar jail authorities that the death row convict refused to chose a lawyer offered by Delhi Legal Services Authorities (DLSA). A day before that the court expressed displeasure over the delay in the process from Gupta's side, after convict's father informed it that he had removed his earlier lawyer and would need time to engage a new one.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital. Six people including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named as accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013. Ram Singh, the prime accused, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

The juvenile was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. He, when released, was 20 years old. Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay, and Pawan were sentenced to death in September 2013 by the trial court which was challenged by them in higher courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Surprised by criticism of pre-planned break: NZ coach Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was very surprised at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20 hammering his team received from India earlier this month. Stead returns to the helm for the Test series sta...

CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis objective of turning districts into export hubs. Central Board of Indirec...

Macao casinos allowed to reopen after anti-virus closure

The Chinese territory of Macao will allow casinos to reopen Friday after a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of Chinas virus outbreak. The territorys finance secretary, Lei Wai Nong, announced the decision Monday at a news con...

Equatorial Guinea argues luxury Paris mansion was part of embassy when raided

Equatorial Guinea argued on Monday that a luxury mansion in central Paris used by the son of the countrys president was protected by diplomatic immunity when it was raided by French authorities in 2012.The case at the International Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020