Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT seeks report on plea against "ineffective" mechanism of giving approval to industries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:29 IST
NGT seeks report on plea against "ineffective" mechanism of giving approval to industries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board to submit a report on a plea against "ineffective" mechanism by which it gives or renews consent to operate to industries in over-exploited, critical and semi-critical areas. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the state pollution control board to submit the report before March 13.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by journalist Shailesh Singh contending that UPPCB, while granting the consent to operate under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, has imposed a specific condition on the industries to provide the NOC to extract ground water from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). "In some cases, the UPPCB has provided specific time period, like two months or three months, to the industries for complying with the specific condition (to provide the NOC to extract ground water from CGWA) but, however, in some cases the board has not even bothered to provide any fixed time period to comply with the specific condition," the plea said.

The petition alleged that the UPPCB has never bothered to ensure that the specific condition of the consent to operate issued under the Water Act has been complied by the industries, even in Over-exploited, Critical and Semi-critical (OCS) areas The plea alleged the UPPCB and the Central Pollution Control Board have not even bothered to conduct inspections of the violating industries even in the over-exploited, critical and semi critical areas so as to determine the quantum of environmental compensation to be levied for the illegal abstraction of ground water.

"UPPCB has never bothered to ensure that the specific condition of the consent to operate issued under the Water Act i.e. to provide the NOC to extract ground water from the Central Ground Water Authority has been complied by the industries, even in critical and semi critical areas," the plea, filed through advocate Preeti Singh, said. It said the UPPCB must invoke 'Precautionary' principle and not to grant or renew consent to operate to such industries, which may extract ground water, by a mechanical condition of NOC being later obtained from the CGWA.

"The UPPCB must invoke 'Precautionary' principle and not grant or renew the consent to operate to such industries, which may extract groundwater, by a mechanical condition of NOC being later obtained from the CGWA. Either NOC should be available in advance or there should be clear possibility of such NOC being granted on account of availability of sufficient groundwater for extraction, which must be assessed in advance," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

The Egyptian public prosecutors office is pursuing a criminal investigation into an Egyptian researcher studying in Italy on charges of spreading fake news that posed a threat to security and social stability, it said on Sunday.Patrick Zaki...

Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryanas Hisar on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.The accident occurred around 8 ...

People News Roundup: Amie Harwick found dead; Victoria Beckham dressed black at London Fashion Week and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-hi...

Three West Bengal tourists rescued from Ganga in Rishikesh

Three tourists from West Bengal were rescued from the Ganga in Uttarakhands Rishikesh after they were stranded on a dry patch in the river, police said on Monday. The tourists were stuck there due to a sudden rise in the water level, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020