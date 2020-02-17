Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two produced in Assam court for peddling narcotics

Two drug peddlers arrested in a case related to smuggling narcotic drugs were produced on Monday in a Cachar district court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dispur (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:30 IST
Two produced in Assam court for peddling narcotics
2 drug peddlers arrested in Assam. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two drug peddlers arrested in a case related to smuggling narcotic drugs were produced on Monday in a Cachar district court. During a search operation on Sunday at Janata Bazar in Assam's Cachar district, police seized 49 small size blue packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets from the possession of two people - Praneswar Das (22) and Sanjit Das (23).

The arrested duo, both belonging to the Shyamacharanpur area were travelling by motorcycle from the Kabuganj area. Later, the accused were sent to Dholai police station for interrogation and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bappi Lahiri revamps his classic 'Ek Aankh Maru To' for 'Baaghi 3'

Disco king Bappi Lahiri has revamped his old classic Ek Aankh Maru To from Jeetendra and Sridevi-starrer Tohfa for Tiger Shroffs Baaghi 3. Makers of the film will drop the revamped version of the song titled Bhankas - on February 19 ahead o...

Pompeo blasts corruption, promotes U.S. business in Africa trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced corruption and touted American business on Monday during the second leg of an African tour in Angola, where the government is seeking to claw back billions of dollars looted from state coffers. ...

Pak govt confirms escape of top Taliban militant responsible for shooting Malala

Pakistan government on Monday for the first time admitted that former Pakistan Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan, who was responsible for the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and carrying out the deadly Peshawar Army school carnage in ...

EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft

The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EUs budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday. A gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020