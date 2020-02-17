Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:43 IST
EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft
File photo Image Credit: Pexels

The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EU's budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday. "A general regime of conditionality will be introduced to tackle manifest generalized deficiencies in the good governance of Member State authorities as regards respect for the rule of law," said the draft, seen by Reuters.

It would be up to the bloc's executive European Commission to recommend how to remedy any such problems and EU states would then decide by majority whether to back them, the draft said. That, however, marks a change from an earlier proposal that only a majority of EU countries could stop any such proposal from the Commission.

Net-payers to the budget like Germany have already denounced this change as weakening the rule of law pressure mechanism, now applied to Poland and Hungary - formerly-communist countries on the bloc's eastern flank where nationalist and eurosceptic governments stand accused of violating basic democratic principles like the freedom of courts, media, and academia. The 27 EU leaders will lock horns over the bloc's next budget on Thursday, with the proposal capping it at 1.094 trillion euros or 1.074% of EU gross national income.

Few are pleased with the proposal, which needs unanimous backing, and expectations for a deal later this week are low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CEC Sunil Arora names Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed JK Delimitation Commission.Further details awaited....

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

Coronavirus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures ...

Badal discusses investment opportunities with UAE

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday met her UAE counterpart Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi and discussed about investment opportunities in the food sector. Badal met UAEs Minister of State for Foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020