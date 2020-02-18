Russia's Justice Ministry to appeal Dutch verdict in Yukos case

Russia's Justice Ministry said on Tuesday it would appeal a Dutch court's decision to overturn the annulment of a $50 billion award to shareholders in the now-defunct Russian oil giant Yukos in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.

In April 2016, The Hague's District Court had overturned a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration ordering the Russian state to compensate shareholders in the company once owned by fallen oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

