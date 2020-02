Madras HC restrains Muslim body from organising assembly siege

The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained a body of Muslim outfits from going ahead with its

proposed agitation to lay siege to the Tamil Nadu assembly pressing their demand for a House resolution against CAA, NRC

and NPR. A bench of justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha

granted the interim injunction till March 11, restraining the the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political

Organisations and its allied associations from organising the agitation, proposed for Wednesday.

Passing the interim order on a PIL which sought to forebear the police from granting permission to the agitation,

the bench posted the matter to March 12 for further hearing. The court made it clear that it was not expressing any

opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act, or National Register of Citizens or the National Population Register.

