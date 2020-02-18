Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 18

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:10 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 18

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 ** JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference of presidents of major American Jewish Organizations (to Feb. 19).

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at a conference organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) and the German-Russian Chamber of Foreign Trade. - 1030 GMT ** ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini host their Russian counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, in bilateral talks. - 1300 GMT

** LISBON - Portugal's parliament holds first debate with Prime Minister Antonio Costa since the approval of 2020 budget. - 1500 GMT VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). BERLIN/DAKAR/LUANDA/ADDIS ABABA/RIYADH/MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and Oman (to Feb. 22).

LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (final day). ISLAMABAD - United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan (to Feb. 19).

ADDIS ABABA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Ethiopia as part of his first official trip to Africa. LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY , FEBRUARY 19

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin - 1315 GMT ** PARIS - Junior European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin faces questions from Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee on Europe's relationship with post-Brexit Britain. - 1230 GMT

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Berlin - 1100 GMT ** BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana meets with EU-ASEAN business council - 0630 GMT

** HANOI - Vietnam hosts the 2020 ASEAN defence ministers' meeting retreat in Hanoi. ** ANKARA - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkey (to Feb. 20).

** CAIRO - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Egypt (to Feb. 20). MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets his Jordan counterpart in Moscow. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 ** VIENTIANE, Laos - Foreign ministers of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China hold an emergency meeting on the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign ministers of China and the Philippines will hold a joint news conference following the meeting - 0330 GMT ** VIENTIANE, Laos - Foreign Ministers of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, including China, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, hold a meeting in Laos to discuss the impact of construction of dams along the Mekong river, followed by a joint news conference. - 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - The 27 EU countries will meet to discuss the 2021-2027 budget. BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - Vienna Opera Ball 2020. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo visits Oman to express his condolences on the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said and to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 ** TOGO - Referendum election. RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India (to Feb. 25). GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar. 20). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

** HONG KONG, China (PRC) - Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the city's annual budget speech as the international financial centre faces recession amidst a major political crisis and a coronavirus outbreak. PRAGUE - Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary meet with their counterparts from the countries of the west Balkans in Prague.(to Feb 27)

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 KHARTOUM, Sudan - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Sudan. NAPLES, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a one-day summit in Naples. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

** SLOVAKIA - Slovak National Council election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 1

** GUINEA - Guinean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels.

BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15). ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020.

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies' meeting in Malaysia.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020. STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 ** ARMENIA - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12

** NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 ** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport - a clean and green facility in Kolkata

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, commonly known as the Kolkata Airport, is a piece of modern architecture, equipped with world-class facilities keeping in view the hygiene and passenger services for all age groups. Built i...

UPDATE 1-Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict, two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine about th...

UPDATE 1-Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds -minister

Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.All attacks are against us and the inco...

Forged order: Bombay HC asks for probe, criminal proceedings

Taking serious note of a complaint of a forged order copy, the Bombay High Court hascalled for an internal inquiry as well as initiation of criminal proceedings against the unknown accused persons.Justice G S Patel was hearing a complaint f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020