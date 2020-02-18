Jamia student files Rs 1 cr compensation case against Delhi Police

Mohammad Mustafa, a second-year MA student who got injured during the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year, has filed a compensation case of Rs 1 crore against the Delhi Police in the High Court. "I would like to ask the government if a person is not safe in the library, where else is he or she is safe? I would like to ask the Delhi Police what was my crime. I have filed a compensation case worth Rs 1 crore against the Delhi Police," Mustafa told ANI on Tuesday.

This case comes in the backdrop of a viral video released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present in the Jamia library trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Prior to that, in a CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons.

"That day, I was studying in the library from morning onwards. Around 6 pm, police entered the premises without any warning and started lathi charging at everybody. I was beaten too even though was not connected to any protest," Mustafa said. He further said, "I have three demands. First is compensation. Second is an FIR and third is an independent inquiry in the matter."

The university administration, however, clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate the matter. On Monday, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the matter.

In December last year, violence at Jamia Millia Islamia created a widespread furore over police allegedly using force on students. The university administration has maintained that these were not students but outsiders, who set buses and vehicles ablaze on the varsity road. (ANI)

