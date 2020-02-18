Western Army Commander expressed happiness over women being given Permanent Commission

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General RP Singh on Tuesday said that it is a matter of happiness that women officers are being given permanent commission in selected areas in the force. "Indian Army is very big, which includes combat element, combat support elements and services elements. In selected areas, women officers are being given permanent commission. This is a matter of happiness. I am sure that they will be able to contribute even more to the Indian Army in upcoming times," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The General Officer stressed that it is the man behind the machine who will remain the most important deciding factor in winning any future conflict. "While the militaries across the world are aspiring to modernise their weapon system and automation in field is the order of the day, we should not forget that it is the man behind the machine whose determination, zeal and professional excellence with dedication will remain the most important deciding factor in winning any future conflict," he said.

"I am proud to place it on record that we are one of the most professional Armies in the world wherein every unit trains hard and prepares for the crucial role not only in the battlefield but also in the challenges of a peacetime life," he added. In a landmark judgment restoring the rights of women Army officers, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the permanent commission (PC) will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. (ANI)

