Bihar: Rs 15 lakh looted from private bank by unidentified people

Four unidentified people have looted the private finance bank and fled away with Rs 15 lakh cash in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar Police on Wednesday said. The bank comes under the jurisdiction of Saraiya Police of the district.

The bank has provided the CCTV footage showing the unknown people looting the bank to the police. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Saraiya told ANI, "We have collected CCTV footage from the bank and registered a complaint on four unidentified people in this regard."

"Police probe is underway to nab all the accused," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

