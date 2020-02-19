Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets death sentence for rape-murder of minor girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:16 IST
Man gets death sentence for rape-murder of minor girl

A court in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and

brutally killing a five year-old girl, observing the crime was "more cruel" than the act of the most dreaded animal.

Special Judge (POCSO cases) S G Inamdar in his order on Tuesday pronounced the accused, Vishnu Gore (30), guilty

under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the prosecution, the girl lived with her grandparents, who worked as farm labourers, at a village in

Parbhani, located around 500 km from here. On October 27, 2016, when the grandparents returned

home from work, they did not find the girl at home. After unsuccessful attempts to locate her, they filed

a missing person's complaint at Sonpeth police station two days later.

During the course of investigation, the police found the girl's body in a well near a field in the village on

October 31, 2016 following which they arrested the accused, who worked as a labourer and resided in the same district.

As per the prosecution, the accused kidnapped the victim from outside her house, sexually assaulted her and then

strangulated her to death with a nylon rope. He then wrapped the body in a gunny bag and threw it into the well.

While there was no direct evidence, the prosecution relied on circumstantial evidence to prove its case.

They examined 23 witnesses, including the victim's grandfather and the person who had last seen the girl with the

accused. Additional Public Prosecutor S D Wakodkar told the

court that the case was proved beyond all reasonable doubt, and sought death sentence for the accused.

"This falls under the ambit of the 'rarest of rare' case. It is a case of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on

the minor girl and killing her," Wakodkar told the court while praying for capital punishment.

Finding merit in the prosecution's arguments, the court awarded death sentence to the accused, observing that he

acted in a manner "highly repugnant to the morals and committed diabolic, premeditated, brutal, pre-planned

aggravated penetrative sexual assault and cold-blooded murder".

"The act is more cruel than (that of) the most dreaded cruel animal who kills for hunger or in self-defence only,"

Judge Inamdar said. The court further observed that the mentality of the

accused reflected that he derived "satanic pleasure" by committing the crime.

"Nowadays, we are celebrating Women's Day and their rights in all spheres. We are required to show our concern for

their honour by giving justice to the deceased girl," the court added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, SAP Concur join hands to manage spending in corporate sector

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, and SAP Concur have joined hands for spending management services for the corporate sector. HDFC Bank will offer a corporate credit card for business travelers, providing a one-stop solution for payment and expense ma...

In northern Syria, currency switch shows Turkey's influence

Last month Hussam Shamo, a baker in northern Syria, stopped selling his bread in Syrian pounds after the latest slump in the currency forced him to push up prices yet again.Taking his lead from the local council in his town of Azaz, which p...

Leave, not a matter of right: Odisha govt to college teachers

Cautioning teachers of all state-run and aided colleges against participating in anyagitation by taking leave, the Odisha government has clarified that leave is not a matter of right.In a letter to all principals of government and aided col...

Bangladesh kicks off vaccination blitz to eliminate cholera

Dhaka, Feb 19 AFP Bangladesh on Wednesday kicked off a drive to vaccinate more than a million people against cholera, which infects tens of thousands a year, as part of an international campaign to eliminate transmission by 2030. The delta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020