School building blown up by Naxals in Bihar's Gaya

A portion of a school building in Bihar's Gaya district was blown up by the Naxals on Tuesday night, police said.

  Updated: 19-02-2020 16:49 IST
  Created: 19-02-2020 16:49 IST
The school building in Gaya district blown up by Naxals. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A portion of a school building in Bihar's Gaya district was blown up by the Naxals on Tuesday night, police said. The ultras used an IED (improvised explosive device) to blow up the building in Sondaha village under Bankey Bazar Block of Gaya district.

This incident took place late on Tuesday night. No injuries have been reported so far. Police in Gaya and the neighbouring Aurangabad district, which is part of the red corridor, along with CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) have launched a search operation in the two villages to nab the Naxals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

