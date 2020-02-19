Left Menu
Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

  Reuters
  • |
  Tripoli
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-02-2020 18:15 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.

"There must be first a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us," he told reporters at Tripoli's seaport which got shelled by eastern forces on Tuesday.

