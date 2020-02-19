Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.

"There must be first a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us," he told reporters at Tripoli's seaport which got shelled by eastern forces on Tuesday.

