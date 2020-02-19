Delhi HC Bar Association condemns transfer of Judge, to protest on Feb 20

Delhi High Court Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court from Delhi High Court and also requested its members to abstain from work on February 20 as a token of protest. "Unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, the Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns the said transfer effected by the collegium of the Honourable Supreme Court. Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system," a release by the Bar Association said.

"The Association hopes that the collegium revisits the issue and recalls the move to transfer Justice Muralidhar," it added. The Bar Association has requested its members to abstain from work on February 20 as a token of protest against this transfer. (ANI)

