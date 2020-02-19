Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Attorney Gen. questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:15 IST
U.S. Attorney Gen. questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday questioned whether Facebook, Google and other major online platforms still need immunity from legal liability that has prevented them from being sued over the material their users post.

"No longer are tech companies the underdog upstarts. They have become titans," Barr said at a public meeting held by the Justice Department to examine the future of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. "Given this changing technological landscape, valid questions have been raised about whether Section 230's broad immunity is necessary at least in its current form," he said.

Section 230 says online companies such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Twitter cannot be treated as the publisher or speaker of the information they provide, largely exempting them from liability involving content posted by users. These companies can still be held liable for content that violates criminal or intellectual property law. The increased size and power of online platforms has also left consumers with fewer options and the lack of feasible alternatives is a relevant discussion, he said, adding that the Section 230 review came out of the Justice Department's broad review of potential anticompetitive practices at tech companies.

Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties have called for Congress to change Section 230 in ways that could expose tech companies to more lawsuits or significantly increase their costs. Some Republicans have expressed concern that Section 230 prevents them from taking action against internet services that remove conservative political content, while a few Democratic leaders have said the law allows the services to escape punishment for harboring misinformation and extremist content.

"While our efforts to ensure competitive markets through antitrust enforcement and policy are critical, we recognize that not all of the concerns raised about online platforms squarely fall within antitrust," Barr said. He said the department will not advocate a position at the meeting on Wednesday but its goal is to listen to opinions from various stakeholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Demonstrators opposed to a Canadian energy project on Wednesday started blocking a western rail line, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to solve a two-week protest that is harming the economy.Freight traffic in eastern Can...

FOREX-Dollar index at near 3-year high as yen sinks on stronger risk appetite

The U.S. dollar climbed on Wednesday to near a three-year high against a basket of other currencies and the safe-haven yen sank to a nine-month low as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and expectations for more polic...

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020