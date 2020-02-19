STF jawan injured in exchange of fire in Sukma

A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Kasalpad area of Sukma district on Wednesday.

The cross-fire took place while security forces were returning to their camp after operation at Chintagupha. (ANI)

