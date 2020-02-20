Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.

"Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals under NDPS from Delhi. They were not carrying valid travel documents," said Kullu Superintendent of Police,Gaurav Singh while speaking to ANI. In November last year, six Nigerians were arrested for staying without any valid visa or other documents in the Nallasopara region in Mumbai.

Acting on the directions of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP), the police teams have been carrying out verification of all the foreign nationals after getting tipped off about Nigerian and Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the Vasai area. (ANI)

