Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday

in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in

his election affidavit in 2014. The senior BJP leader was given the last chance by

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Ingle to appear before the court on Thursday.

Taking note of Fadnavis' appearance before the court, the magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs

15,000. The court was hearing an application filed by advocate

Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases

registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014. Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four

earlier occasions since November 2019. The court has now posted the matter for further

hearing on March 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

