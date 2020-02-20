Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday
in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in
his election affidavit in 2014. The senior BJP leader was given the last chance by
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Ingle to appear before the court on Thursday.
Taking note of Fadnavis' appearance before the court, the magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs
15,000. The court was hearing an application filed by advocate
Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases
registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014. Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four
earlier occasions since November 2019. The court has now posted the matter for further
hearing on March 30.
