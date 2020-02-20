Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear Shahjahanpur law student's plea challenging Chinmayanand's bail on Feb 24

A Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will hear on February 24 the plea of the Shahjahanpur law student who has challenged Allahabad High Court's order granting bail to BJP leader Chinmayanand in connection with the alleged rape case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:00 IST
SC to hear Shahjahanpur law student's plea challenging Chinmayanand's bail on Feb 24
Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will hear on February 24 the plea of the Shahjahanpur law student who has challenged Allahabad High Court's order granting bail to BJP leader Chinmayanand in connection with the alleged rape case. The Allahabad High Court had on February 3 granted bail to Chinmayanand, a former Union minister of state, in the alleged rape case filed by a woman who studied law in a college run by Chinmayanand in UP's Shahjahanpur.

Chinmayanand appeared before a special court in Lucknow on Wednesday in connection with the case. The next date of the hearing is March 4. Earlier, he did not appear before the court during the last hearing. This case was then transferred from Shahjahanpur court to a Lucknow court. In December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion case. The Allahabad High Court had on December 4 granted bail to the woman in the extortion case. The father of the woman said that they had faith in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The woman was arrested on September 25 in connection with an extortion case filed on the basis of Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, had demanded Rs 5 crore from him. Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student. On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Taliban leader killed in Afghan forces operation in Badakhshan province

A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the countrys Defense Ministry. According to the ne...

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.Protesters from th...

Here's everything you need to know about Android 11

Google has released the first Developer Preview of the next version of Android for testing, development, and feedback, earlier than ever. The Developer Preview builds provide an early test and development environment that developers can us...

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020