Nirbhaya: Court seeks Tihar jail authorities' reply on convict Vinay's plea for medical treatment

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:07 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:05 IST
A Delhi court Thursday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head, and arm injuries. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana directed the prison authorities to file its reply on the plea by Vinay Kumar Sharma on Saturday.

Vinay injured himself by banging his head against a wall of his cell in Tihar Jail, according to prison officials. The incident happened in jail number 3 on Sunday afternoon, they said, adding that he got some minor injuries and was treated inside the prison premises.

The court had on February 17 issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. It had issued fresh warrants against death row convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them.

