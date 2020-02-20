Left Menu
Delhi court seeks report from Tihar Jail on Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking high-level medical treatment

A special court in Delhi on Thursday sought a report from Tihar Jail on the application of one of the death row Nirbhaya convicts Vinay Sharma who has sought high-level medical treatment.

Delhi court seeks report from Tihar Jail on Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking high-level medical treatment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Thursday sought a report from Tihar Jail on the application of one of the death row Nirbhaya convicts Vinay Sharma who has sought high-level medical treatment. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana issued a notice to Tihar authorities and fixed the matter for further hearing on February 22.

Convict Vinay Sharma, through his lawyer AP Singh, on Thursday moved the Delhi court seeking direction to Tihar Jail authorities to provide high-level medical treatment to him. The application mentioned that Vinay sustained a grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, insanity, mental illness, and Schizophrenia and sought that he be referred to IHBAS Hospital.

"Yesterday, at the time of a legal meeting with counsel and convict and family meeting with the convict, it was a very serious matter that the convict -- Vinay Sharma -- could not identify his counsel and mother in jail," the application said. Earlier, advocate AP Singh had informed the court that Nirbhaya convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is on hunger strike and his mental status is also not well.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for their hanging at 6 am on March 3. The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi.

The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

