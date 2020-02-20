Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Delhi govt's response on Jessica murder convict's plea seeking premature release

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi government to file its reply on a petition filed by Siddharth Vashishatha, also known as Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term for murdering Jessica Lal in South Delhi's Mehrauli in April 1999, seeking premature release from Tihar Jail.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:19 IST
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on Jessica murder convict's plea seeking premature release
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi government to file its reply on a petition filed by Siddharth Vashishatha, also known as Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term for murdering Jessica Lal in South Delhi's Mehrauli in April 1999, seeking premature release from Tihar Jail. Justice Brijesh Sethi issued a notice to the Delhi government and listed the matter for March 30.

The court also asked the government to submit its response with the entire original record, reports of all departments regarding the conduct of the petitioner, which were considered by the Sentence Review Board (SRB) for considering the release. Sharma has sought to set aside a Delhi Government order dated September 19, 2019, accepting the recommendations of SRB dated July 19, 2019 (qua the petitioner) and for issuing an appropriate direction to release of the petitioner, as the respondent rejected the case in an unfair, arbitrary and whimsical manner.

In a petition filed through advocate Amit Sahni, Sharma told the court that he has spent more than 23 years in jail with remission. "At the time of the offence (in 1999), the Petitioner was 24-years-old and has spent most of his adult life in jail. The petitioner has a wife and old aged parents who are well above 70 years of age. During his incarceration, he has tried to make amends and do penance by diligently working in the jail and for other jail inmates," the plea said.

"Over the last 20 years the petitioner has worked in the jail factory, horticulture, and education division and the same has been appreciated by way of certificates and letters of commendation by successive Superintendents, DIG (prisons) and DG (prisons) on numerous occasions. The petitioner has had an unblemished record throughout incarceration and there has been nothing adverse against him," it added. The petitioner said that his reformative actions and efforts for helping children of jail inmates have been appreciated by the Governor of Delhi as well as the Division Bench of High Court of Delhi.

The petitioner said that after completing his sentence and conducting himself in the most disciplined manner throughout his incarceration and keeping a positive attitude towards reform and preforming all works and tasks assigned to him, the petitioner now finds himself in a position where even after fulfilling all the parameters as per the prevalent policy/order the release of the petitioner has been rejected on four separate occasions in an unfair and unlawful manner. Sharma, the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma, was convicted for shooting and murdering Jessica Lal, when she refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli on April 29, 1999. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for national movement to promote Indian languages in big way

Highlighting the importance of preserving, protecting and promoting Indian languages, the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today spoke in 22 languages at an event to mark International Mother Language Day in New Delhi. He urge...

Keamari deaths: Vessel carrying soybean shipment at Karachi port to be shifted to Port Qasim

A vessel carrying a soybean shipment will be shifted from Karachi Port to Port Qasim, Karachi Port Trust KPT said on Wednesday, a day after a research centre suggested that the exposure to soybean dust may be the cause of breathing difficul...

Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

Brazils government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the governmment would submit it by Thursda...

Kenyan police killings in poor Nairobi districts continue - rights group

Kenyan police shot dead at least eight people in Nairobi slums in the past two months, violating laws on the use of excessive force, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, even though officials have said they are determined to end such incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020