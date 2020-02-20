Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case registered against BJP MLA's son for beating govt official in Ballia

A case has been registered against Hazari Singh, son of BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly assaulting a Revenue Inspector over the transfer of one of the Booth Level Officers (BLO) in Ballia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:26 IST
Case registered against BJP MLA's son for beating govt official in Ballia
ASP Sanjay Kumar Yadav talking to reporters in Ballia, UP on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against Hazari Singh, son of BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly assaulting a Revenue Inspector over the transfer of one of the Booth Level Officers (BLO) in Ballia. The incident took place on Wednesday after the official expressed his inability to transfer the BLO in Jamdharwa village.

"A case has been registered against Hazari Singh, Nikhil Singh and Manibhushan and others based on the complaint of the victim and investigation in the matter is on," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Yadav told reporters here on Thursday. The case has been registered under Section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 332 (deter public servant from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim, Radheshyam, said that he has suffered injuries on his nose and back. On the other hand, Hazari Singh denied the allegations and said that the said employee had misbehaved with him and had pushed one of his supporters.

"There is no truth to the allegations. The officer misbehaved with one of my supporters and shoved him. I only intervened and then came back with my supporters while the officer went his way," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for national movement to promote Indian languages in big way

Highlighting the importance of preserving, protecting and promoting Indian languages, the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today spoke in 22 languages at an event to mark International Mother Language Day in New Delhi. He urge...

Keamari deaths: Vessel carrying soybean shipment at Karachi port to be shifted to Port Qasim

A vessel carrying a soybean shipment will be shifted from Karachi Port to Port Qasim, Karachi Port Trust KPT said on Wednesday, a day after a research centre suggested that the exposure to soybean dust may be the cause of breathing difficul...

Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

Brazils government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the governmment would submit it by Thursda...

Kenyan police killings in poor Nairobi districts continue - rights group

Kenyan police shot dead at least eight people in Nairobi slums in the past two months, violating laws on the use of excessive force, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, even though officials have said they are determined to end such incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020