Delhi court verdict on Feb 29 in murder case of Unnao rape survivor's father

A Delhi court will pronounce judgement on February 29 in a case of alleged murder of the father of a woman who was raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. The rape survivor's had father died on April 9, 2018 in judicial custody.

During in-chamber proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma has reserved the judgement after conclusion of final arguments by the prosecution and the defence, said a lawyer privy to the matter. The counsel for the CBI examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence examined nine witnesses, said advocate Dharmendra Mishra, counsel for the rape survivor and her family.

The court recorded the statements of the rape survivor's uncle, mother, sister and one of her father's colleague who claimed to be the eye witnesses to the incident. It had on December 20 last year sent Sengar to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" in for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

According to the CBI, on April 3, 2018 there was an altercation between the survivor's father and Shashi Pratap Singh. The charge sheet filed on July 13, 2018 said the survivor's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, when they asked Singh for lift.

Singh denied them the lift, triggering an altercation among them. Singh called his associates, following which MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar reached the spot along with others and beat up the survivor's father and his co-worker.

The survivor's father was subsequently taken to the police station by them and an FIR was lodged against him. He was arrested. The charge sheet said that all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent, police station's in-charge Bhadauria.

Later he also talked to the doctor who examined the survivor's father. The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1 last year. In July last year, a truck rammed into the car the rape survivor was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the road accident.

She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care as she continued to be critical. She has been given accommodation in the national capital and is under CRPF protection.

