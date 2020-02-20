Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-euthanasia protesters rally in Lisbon ahead of parliament vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:16 IST
Anti-euthanasia protesters rally in Lisbon ahead of parliament vote
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of Portuguese, old and young, protested outside parliament on Thursday against proposed bills that would legalize euthanasia as lawmakers geared up for a fierce debate on the issue that is likely to be approved in a House vote.

"I think life is an inviolable asset, human life has an inviolable value, consecrated by our Portuguese constitution - thank God," 21-year-old anti-euthanasia protester Francisco Guimaraes told Reuters. "We must care for life until it comes to its natural end."

Inside parliament, lawmakers will debate through the afternoon and vote on bills proposed by five political parties, including the ruling Socialists, to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide in certain cases and under strict rules. Euthanasia involves a physician taking an active role in ending a patient's life whereas in assisted suicide the doctor provides a lethal substance for the patient to self-administer. Both practices are allowed in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium.

Given Portugal's current parliamentary composition, at least one of the bills to legalize the practice is likely to be approved but the legislative process may take time and encounter a few bumps along the road. If approved in general terms, the bill will be discussed in detail in parliament's constitutional affairs committee that can amend it.

Portugal's right-wing CDS-PP party and the Catholic Church want to call a referendum on the issue if the bill is approved. Under Portuguese law, referendums can be requested by parliamentary groups, the government or groups of citizens. The request is evaluated by a court but the final stamp of approval is given by the country's president.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative himself, could also veto the euthanasia bill and send it back to parliament. The five proposals are fairly similar, with all parties agreeing only those over 18 who do not suffer from a mental illness can request the practice if they are terminally ill, suffering from "unbearable" pain and "without hope for a cure".

Those against the legalization of euthanasia and assisted suicide have repeatedly argued Portugal should instead prioritize health care provided to the terminally ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Spain uncovers underground counterfeit cigarette factory

Malaga Spain, Feb 20 AFP Spanish police have uncovered a counterfeit cigarette factory in a bunker four metres 13 feet underground and rescued six Ukrainian workers who were trapped inside gasping for air, Spanish police and Europol said Th...

Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, includingAdditional Chief Secretary ACS of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the A...

Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad duri...

Southern Army Commander welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission to women in Army

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years.The women have been part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020