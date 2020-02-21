Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:48 IST
U.S. counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks

A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said. Henry Kyle Frese, 31, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 18, the department said in a news release.

"Frese violated the trust placed in him by the American people when he disclosed sensitive national security information for personal gain," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security. "He alerted our country's adversaries to sensitive national defense information, putting the nation's security at risk," Demers said.

Information that Frese passed to the journalists appeared in at least eight different news stories, which were based on five separate intelligence reports, according to court documents. The two reporters to whom he leaked information were colleagues, and one of them was apparently romantically involved with Frese, the FBI said in court filings.

The Justice Department did not identify the two journalists or their news outlets but said they worked for two separate outlets owned by the same parent company. Public Twitter messages referenced in the court filings indicate Amanda Macias, a national security reporter for CNBC, was one of the journalists.

The filings also reference public Twitter messages that indicate the other reporter was Courtney Kube, a national security correspondent for NBC. Both CNBC and NBC are owned by Comcast. Macias authored or co-authored with Kube a number of articles during the timeframes cited in the court filings that reference U.S. intelligence reports and weapons systems of foreign nations such as China and Russia.

Neither reporter was accused of any wrongdoing. Macias and Kube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...

Golf-McIlroy shoots 65 for first-round lead in Mexico City

Rory McIlroy was in control of all facets of his game as he charged into the first-round lead with a six-under-par 65 at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday. McIlroy smashed his drives prodigious distances in the thin Mexico City air an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020