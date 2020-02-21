Left Menu
Miscreants threw stones at house of girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogan, say Police

The Chikkamagaluru house of Amulya, the girl who has been sent to judicial custody for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an event in Bengaluru, was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening, police said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Amulya on the stage during his public meeting in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Chikkamagaluru house of Amulya, the girl who has been sent to judicial custody for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an event in Bengaluru, was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening, police said. Some miscreants threw stones at the house following which some police personnel were deployed at the premises.

According to the police, the windows of the house were broken in the incident. Amulya, who raised the Pro-Pakistani slogan at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru on Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The police has registered a sedition case against the girl. Meanwhile, her father has condemned her action. "What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me," he said.

According to police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been registered against the girl. (ANI)

