China says to exempt extra tariffs on 65 U.S. goods from Feb. 28

China's finance ministry said it will begin exempting 65 U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs implemented amid the bilateral trade dispute with the United States for one year starting Feb. 28.

Goods exempt from the extra tariffs include aircraft parts and medical equipment, according to documents published on the ministry's website.

The finance ministry did not provide details, including how much of the 65 products China imported last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.