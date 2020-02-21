Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dewan Housing chairman Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 15:29 IST
Dewan Housing chairman Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan

Housing Finance (DHFL) who is accused of having dealings with dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi in the past.

Kapil Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money

Laundering Act (PMLA). Claiming that he had no connection with the

transaction of Mirchi's properties, Kapil Wadhawan had move a bail plea before special PMLA court judge P Rajvaidya earlier

this month. While arguing for his bail, defence lawyer Amit Desai

submitted the transaction of DHFL, which the ED has cited for Kapil Wadhawan's arrest, has nothing to do with dealings of

Mirchi. During arguments, the central investigating agency had

opposed the bail plea on several grounds including that Kapil Wadhawan may influence the probe.

According to the ED, Kapil Wadhawan was instrumental in laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal

deal with Mirchi. A sum of Rs 12,773 crore was siphoned off from DHFL on

the pretext of providing loans to one lakh fictitious customers, the ED said.

A part of this loan was used to make payments to Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, it said.

Mirchi's Mumbai properties were sold to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the Wadhawan brothers,

Kapil and Dheeraj, the central agency has said. The agency has alleged Kapil Wadhawan "diverted" funds

from DHFL to shell companies and later these dubious entities got amalgamated with Sunblink to "cover" alleged diversion of

loans acquired from the housing finance firm. Mirchi was allegedly the right hand man of global

terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in the latter's drug trafficking and extortion businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iranians vote in election, hardliners set to dominate

Iranians were voting on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear programme and growing discontent at ...

Tokyo blasts 'not appropriate' London Olympic hosting offer

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike hit back on Friday at a candidate to be London mayor who offered to host this years Olympics due to the coronavirus epidemic affecting Japan. Shaun Bailey had tweeted London can host the Olympics in 2020. We have...

Won't accept interlocutors suggestion of meeting in groups, asserts protestors at Shaheen Bagh

By Pragya Kaushika The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, on Thursday told the Shaheen Bagh protestors that terms and conditions of the talks will be decided by them. This was their one condition t...

Sunteck Realty Sells 1800 Apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sunteck Realty Ltd has received an overwhelming response for the recently launched 2000 apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon. The Company has already sold 1800 apartments. Sprawling over 15 ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020