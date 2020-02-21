Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha, Bhaskar Khulbe appointed advisors to PM Modi

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe have been appointed advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an official statement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe as new advisors to Prime Minister Modi.

Belonging to the 1983 batch, Sinha was a Bihar cadre IAS officer, while Khulbe of West Bengal cadre. Khulbe has worked in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) while Sinha served as Secretary, Rural Development. (ANI)

