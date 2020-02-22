Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Police arrests nephew of BJP MLA in rape case, gives clean chit to MLA, others

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday has given a clean chit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his three sons and two nephews in a rape case. However, one nephew of the MLA -- Sandeep Tiwari -- has been arrested and further investigation has been initiated.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:13 IST
UP Police arrests nephew of BJP MLA in rape case, gives clean chit to MLA, others
Bhadohi Police arrested BJP MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari in rape case on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday has given a clean chit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his three sons and two nephews in a rape case. However, one nephew of the MLA -- Sandeep Tiwari -- has been arrested and further investigation has been initiated. The police claimed that the MLA, his three sons and two nephews are not involved in the case.

Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi said,"Based on the complaint, we have recorded the statements of many people. In the investigation so far, no role of BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews Sachin Tiwari, Chandrabhushan Tiwari and his sons Deepak Tiwari, Prakash Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari has been found in the case." "The MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who was accused of physically abusing the woman for many years, has been booked for rape," he added.

However, the MLA's son Nitesh Tiwari has been booked on charges of verbally abusing the victim. Last week a woman had filed a complaint with the police that the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Later, she levelled similar charges against the MLA and other male members from the family.

Two days ago a case was registered against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews and others on charges of raping a woman. During the investigation, the police claimed to have found that the woman has made a wrong statement before them. The police also claimed that the victim is refusing to undergo medical tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Road at Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again: Police

A stretch of the road closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-citizenship law protest was opened by a group of demonstrators on Saturday, only to be closed after some time, police said. Road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was re...

No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI

The Geological Survey of India GSI on Saturday said there has been no discovery of gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, as claimed by a district mining official. Such data was not given b...

Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that Kartarpur has the po...

WHO team visits Wuhan city as death toll in China's coronovirus crosses over 2300

A team of WHO experts visited Chinas Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, on Saturday as death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345 with 109 more fatalities reported, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020