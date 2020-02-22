UP Police arrests nephew of BJP MLA in rape case, gives clean chit to MLA, others

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday has given a clean chit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his three sons and two nephews in a rape case. However, one nephew of the MLA -- Sandeep Tiwari -- has been arrested and further investigation has been initiated. The police claimed that the MLA, his three sons and two nephews are not involved in the case.

Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi said,"Based on the complaint, we have recorded the statements of many people. In the investigation so far, no role of BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews Sachin Tiwari, Chandrabhushan Tiwari and his sons Deepak Tiwari, Prakash Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari has been found in the case." "The MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who was accused of physically abusing the woman for many years, has been booked for rape," he added.

However, the MLA's son Nitesh Tiwari has been booked on charges of verbally abusing the victim. Last week a woman had filed a complaint with the police that the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Later, she levelled similar charges against the MLA and other male members from the family.

Two days ago a case was registered against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews and others on charges of raping a woman. During the investigation, the police claimed to have found that the woman has made a wrong statement before them. The police also claimed that the victim is refusing to undergo medical tests. (ANI)

