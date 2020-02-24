UK Supreme Court President witnesses proceedings of bench headed by CJI Bobde

President of the Supreme Court of United Kingdom, Lord Robert John Reed on Monday witnessed proceedings of a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

Lord Reed is in India for participating in the International Judges' conference 2020.

The first case, being heard by the bench, was an arbitration matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

