Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea, U.S. defence chiefs to meet amid unresolved dispute on cost-sharing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:47 IST
S.Korea, U.S. defence chiefs to meet amid unresolved dispute on cost-sharing
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

With South Korea's defense minister due to meet his American counterpart on Monday in Washington, the U.S. military doubled down on calls for Seoul to pay more in defense costs, warning of the implications if a deal was not made soon.

Defence Minister Kyeong-doo Jeong and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are expected to discuss a standoff with North Korea, as well as plans to give South Korea control of the troops on the peninsula in the event of a war. But overshadowing both those issues are negotiations over how much South Korea should pay toward maintaining the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stations there.

The last "special measures agreement" (SMA) lapsed at the end of December after multiple rounds of talks yielded no progress, and now the U.S. military says the funding will soon run out for thousands of South Korean civilians who work to support the bases. Without such a pact, United States Forces Korea (USFK) must prepare to put around 8,700 South Korean employees on unpaid leave when the money runs out on March 31, leading to some services on the bases being "degraded, suspended or canceled," the command said in a statement on Monday.

"The potential furlough will have a significant impact - both emotionally and financially - to our Korean National employees," USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams added. "It will also have some negative repercussions to installation services." On Sunday, the Pentagon said it would continue to pay for any South Koreans who "provide life, health, safety and readiness services".

But the furloughs may be avoided altogether if South Korea agrees to a "more equitable" SMA, the Pentagon added. A spokesman for South Korea's Defence Ministry declined to comment on the talks but said the South was stepping up efforts to reach a deal as early as possible to minimize any problems.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said South Korea should bear more of the burden for hosting the troops, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. Washington demanded up to $5 billion a year, more than five times what Seoul agreed to pay last year under a one-year deal, though U.S officials said they have "compromised" on the numbers.

The salaries of the employees who provide administrative, technical and other services for the U.S. military have typically been covered by about 70 percent of South Korea's contribution. "We are in unchartered waters," Abrams said. "And we have to prepare for a potential furlough for some of our Korean National employees, and finalize our planning for its impacts now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns

Eds Adding more details Kuala Lumpur, Feb 24 AFP Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a move analysts said appeared to be an effort to form a new coalition and block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrah...

Italy records fourth death from coronavirus; stock market slides

A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government struggled to contain an outbreak of the illness and financial markets slid on fears over the economic impact. More than 200 people h...

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium here, h...

WRAPUP 5-Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020