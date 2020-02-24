DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 24

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24 ** TUNIS - Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on a two-day visit to Tunisia, meets with President Kais Said to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. ** KIGALI, Rwanda - Rwanda's Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana is due to present to parliament an updated budget for the fiscal year ending in June. - 0900 GMT

** MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Tajikistan's counterpart, Sirodjidin Mukhriddin. - 1100 GMT ** PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visit Israeli settlement of Ariel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - 1100 GMT

** GENEVA - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council. - 1240 GMT ** LONDON – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at Downing street - 1300 GMT

** GENEVA - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas take part in panel discussion on multilateralism and combatting impunity, held on sidelines of UN Human Rights Council; Other participants include ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. - 1300 GMT. ** GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits World Health Organization (WHO) for talks with WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the growing coronavirus epidemic. - 1615 GMT

** WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo conduct press briefing at Pentagon. - 2230 GMT VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26).

MOSCOW – Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin will make official visit to Moscow (to Feb 25). ALGIERS - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visits Algeria and meets with president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

GENEVA, Switzerland - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian addresses the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament - 0945 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riad Al-Malki addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council - 1140 GMT

NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India (to Feb. 25). GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar. 20). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia holds a conference in Riyadh to discuss the role of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in enabling a carbon circular economy. The conference will be attended by energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and OPEC Sec-Gen.

** GENEVA - U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament resumes with high-level ministerial session. ** NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump to make a joint press statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of bilateral discussions between the two leaders in New Delhi. - 0700 GMT

** NEW DELHI - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind hosts banquet for U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his visit in New Delhi. - 1400 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud addresses the U.N. Human Rights council - 1100 GMT

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 NEW DELHI – Myanmar President Win Myint to visit India next week on a four-day tour - (to Feb 29).

GENEVA, Switzerland - Palestine Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki holds news briefing on rejecting the "deal of the century" - 0900 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents the EU's Semester Winter Package in Brussels.

HONG KONG, China (PRC) - Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the city's annual budget speech as the international financial centre faces recession amidst a major political crisis and a coronavirus outbreak. PRAGUE - Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary meet with their counterparts from the countries of the west Balkans in Prague.(to Feb 27)

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** PRAGUE - Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary meet with their counterparts from the countries of the west Balkans in Prague. KHARTOUM, Sudan - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Sudan. NAPLES, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a one-day summit in Naples. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, as part of the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting. HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29 SLOVAKIA - Slovak National Council election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 1 GUINEA - Guinean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 2 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina Economy Minister Martin Guzman speaks at a seminar organized by the Latin American Development Bank in Buenos Aires.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT.

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ** BRUSSELS - European commissioner for trade speaks at conference on "A changing Europe in a changing world" - 0850 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton at conference on "Ensuring industrial leadership in fast evolving value chains" - 1030 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15).

ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb. LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 9

HOUSTON, United States - Global energy ministers and executives from the world's largest oil producers meet in Houston March 9-13 to discuss factors affecting oil and gas, electricity and power markets (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 10

STRASBOURG, France - Vice presidents of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, present the EU's industrial Strategy, the SME strategy, the Single Market Barriers Report and the Single Market Enforcement Action Plan in Strasbourg. DA NANG - Vietnam hosts ASEAN economic ministers' retreat in Da Nang (to Mar. 13).

DA NANG - Vietnam host ASEAN European Union business summit in Da Nang (to Mar. 13). TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

BRUSSELS - European and Indian leaders meet for India-European Union summit. India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, is due to attend. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020. HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC finance and central banks deputies' meeting in Malaysia (to Mar. 19).

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the EU's 2020 action plan on human rights. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 ** KUALA LUMPUR - APEC-finance and central banks deputies' meeting.

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy". GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5

ARMENIA - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

** DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). ** DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting in Da Nang.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to Apr. 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.