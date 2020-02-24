Court in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor awards death penalty to man for raping, killing minor girl

The Chittoor Sessions Court on Monday awarded death penalty to a man convicted for raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in B. Kothakota Mandal. The convict is named Patan Mohammad Rafi.

The incident had taken place during a wedding in Chittoor on November 7, 2019. The police had managed to arrest the accused within nine days of the victim's father filing a complaint with the police. "Twenty-eight witnesses were produced in the court, the judge gave death sentence to the culprit after hearing all of them. He has the option to approach higher courts. The police did a splendid job in collecting pieces of evidence and filing charge sheet without any flaws, that is why the verdict in the case came in such a short period," said Public Prosecutor Viswanatha Reddy. (ANI)

