U.S., South Korea weigh scaling back training over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. and South Korean military are considering scaling back command post training due to heightened concerns about the coronavirus, the defense ministers of both countries said on Monday.

"I'm sure that we will remain fully ready to deal with any threats that we will face together," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a news conference, standing alongside his South Korean counterpart at the Pentagon.

