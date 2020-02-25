Heavy security deployed in Maujpur

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Maujpur area of the national capital after more stone-pelting incidents were reported from the area on Tuesday morning. The tightening of security follows violent clashes in the area that led to seven deaths yesterday. Following the incidents of stone-pelting in Brahampuri and Maujpur area, Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in these areas after clashes broke out between two groups.

Seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in the clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors in North-East Delhi on Monday. A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials to review the law and order situation in Delhi. (ANI)

