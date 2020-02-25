Toll in Delhi violence mounts to 9

The toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has increased to nine. "Four persons have been brought dead today. Five people lost their lives yesterday. The toll has risen to nine," said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital.

Apart from 9 deaths including that of a Delhi Police Head Constable, over 100 have been injured in the North-East Delhi violence over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in North-East Delhi areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again made an appeal to the people to maintain peace and stop the 'madness.' "Everyone has received injuries whether it is Hindus, Muslims or police personnel. No one will benefit from it and this madness must be stopped," said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters here. (ANI)

