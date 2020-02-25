DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 25

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ** WELLINGTON - Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Hon James Marape will visit New Zealand (Final Day)

** NEW DELHI - Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, will be on a four-day visit to India (to Feb. 28) ** ATHENS - Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will meet with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at the finance ministry in Athens. ** AZERBAIJAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan travels to Baku and holds talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. They are to hold an agreement-signing ceremony and a joint news conference.

** ATHENS - Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras meets his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire - 0630 GMT ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets his Swedish, Korean, Finnish and Jordanian counterparts as part of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty. - 0915 GMT

** NEW DELHI - U.S., Indian trade and energy ministers in New Delhi during U.S. President Donald Trump's second and final day in India. Trump will also be in Delhi for hectic negotiations on trade, energy and defence. - 0930 GMT ** ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio hosts European health ministers bordering with Italy to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. - 1500 GMT

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (Final Day ). BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). MOSCOW – Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin will make official visit to Moscow (Final Day). NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India (Final Day).

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar. 20). RIYADH - Saudi Arabia holds a conference in Riyadh to discuss the role of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in enabling a carbon circular economy. The conference will be attended by energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and OPEC Sec-Gen.

GENEVA - U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament resumes with high-level ministerial session. NEW DELHI - U.S. President Donald Trump to make a joint press statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of bilateral discussions between the two leaders in New Delhi. - 0700 GMT

NEW DELHI - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind hosts banquet for U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his visit in New Delhi. - 1400 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud addresses the U.N. Human Rights council - 1100 GMT

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ** BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a joint presser with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Beijing. - 0330 GMT

NEW DELHI – Myanmar President Win Myint to visit India next week on a four-day tour - (to Feb 29). GENEVA, Switzerland - Palestine Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki holds news briefing on rejecting the "deal of the century" - 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents the EU's Semester Winter Package in Brussels. HONG KONG, China (PRC) - Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the city's annual budget speech as the international financial centre faces recession amidst a major political crisis and a coronavirus outbreak.

PRAGUE - Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary meet with their counterparts from the countries of the west Balkans in Prague.(to Feb 27) CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 KHARTOUM, Sudan - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Sudan. NAPLES, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a one-day summit in Naples. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, as part of the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting. HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29 SLOVAKIA - Slovak National Council election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 1 GUINEA - Guinean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 2 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina Economy Minister Martin Guzman speaks at a seminar organized by the Latin American Development Bank in Buenos Aires.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT.

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European commissioner for trade speaks at conference on "A changing Europe in a changing world" - 0850 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton at conference on "Ensuring industrial leadership in fast evolving value chains" - 1030 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15).

ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb. LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 9

HOUSTON, United States - Global energy ministers and executives from the world's largest oil producers meet in Houston March 9-13 to discuss factors affecting oil and gas, electricity and power markets (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 10

STRASBOURG, France - Vice presidents of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, present the EU's industrial Strategy, the SME strategy, the Single Market Barriers Report and the Single Market Enforcement Action Plan in Strasbourg. DA NANG - Vietnam hosts ASEAN economic ministers' retreat in Da Nang (to Mar. 13).

DA NANG - Vietnam host ASEAN European Union business summit in Da Nang (to Mar. 13). TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

BRUSSELS - European and Indian leaders meet for India-European Union summit. India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, is due to attend. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020. HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC finance and central banks deputies' meeting in Malaysia (to Mar. 19).

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the EU's 2020 action plan on human rights. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 KUALA LUMPUR - APEC-finance and central banks deputies' meeting.

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy". GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 ** RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

ARMENIA - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to Apr. 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

