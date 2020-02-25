Delhi Police got adequate forces from MHA: Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday denied that the Delhi Police haven't got adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to control the riots that erupted in the north-east district of the national capital on Monday. "Some news agency ran the news that the Delhi Police said that they have not got adequate forces from the MHA. This information is wrong. The MHA is continually supporting us. We have adequate forces," Patnaik told ANI.

"From yesterday onwards, the Delhi Police are appealing to the public to maintain peace. We are exercising restraint but will act tough on the perpetrators of violence. Strict legal action will be taken against them. Sufficient police force, CAPF and senior officials have been deployed in the North-East district. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in some areas of the district," he added. At least 10 persons have died and around 200 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.

"Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. DCP, Shahdara, also sustained head injuries in the violence. As many as 56 police personnel and 130 civilians have been injured in the riots," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters here. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

