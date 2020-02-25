EU is seeking to impose onerous commitments on UK - Johnson's spokesman

The European Union is seeking to impose onerous commitments on Britain that other neighboring trade partners have not sought to apply to each other, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said the EU had dropped a deadline to conclude assessments on equivalence for financial services by the end of June this year which was in the political declaration agreed between Johnson and the bloc last year. He said that suggested the agreement could be changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.