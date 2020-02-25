Left Menu
EU is seeking to impose onerous commitments on UK - Johnson's spokesman

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:01 IST
The European Union is seeking to impose onerous commitments on Britain that other neighboring trade partners have not sought to apply to each other, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said the EU had dropped a deadline to conclude assessments on equivalence for financial services by the end of June this year which was in the political declaration agreed between Johnson and the bloc last year. He said that suggested the agreement could be changed.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Turkey says 140 on flight from Iran have no sign of coronavirus infection

None of the Turkish passengers and crew on a flight from Tehran that landed after being diverted to Ankara showed evidence of coronavirus infection, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday. All 140 people on the Turkish Airlines plan...

UPDATE 1-Democrats to turn fire on surging Sanders in South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests. Free-sp...

Juve fans free to travel to France despite Coronavirus fears

Milan, Feb 25 AFP Juventus fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for a midweek Champions League clash against Lyon despite the spread of Coronavirus in Italy, the Italian club confirmed. Upcoming matches in Serie A and the ...

World 'simply not ready' for virus spread: WHO China mission chief

Geneva, Feb 25 AFP The world is simply not ready to rein in the new coronavirus outbreak, the head of a joint WHO-China mission of experts said Tuesday, urging countries to learn from Chinas expertise.You have to be ready to manage this at ...
