NSA Doval reviews security arrangements, visits violence-affected areas in North-East Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late Tuesday night met with top police personnel at the office of Delhi Commissioner of Police North-East here, following which he visited areas affected by violence in the national capital, which has claimed 13 lives and left close to 200 people injured, over a period of three days.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-02-2020 02:26 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 02:26 IST
Visual from NSA Ajit Doval's late night visit to review security arrangements in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late Tuesday night met with top police personnel at the office of Delhi Commissioner of Police North-East here, following which he visited areas affected by violence in the national capital, which has claimed 13 lives and left close to 200 people injured, over a period of three days. After the meeting at the DCP's office in Seelampur ended around midnight, Doval accompanied by senior police officials visited Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to review the situation.

Along with DCP North-East, senior police officers, including newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava, were present at the meeting with Doval. The NSA reviewed security arrangements, deployment of police personnel in North-East Delhi and discussed ways to restore normalcy in the region, sources said.

Later, along with police officials, he visited all the regions affected by the violence and took stock of the current situation. After this, Doval returned to the office of DCP North-East in Seelampur.

This development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting, the third in less than 24 hours, with Delhi Police and officials of his ministry. The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation.

He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could result in a flare-up of the situation. Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha late on Tuesday night said that protesters have cleared out at Jaffrabad Metro station and Maujpur Chowk is clear as well and that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, police have put barricades and sealed all the roads that lead to Ghaziabad from northeast Delhi. All the schools in violence-affected north-east Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

At least 13 deaths were reported since Monday in violence that erupted in parts of north-east Delhi between protesters in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those who opposed it. Around 190 have suffered injuries in the violence so far. (ANI)

