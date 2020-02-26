Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: SC rebukes police, refuses to entertain pleas on violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:32 IST
Delhi violence: SC rebukes police, refuses to entertain pleas on violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police for the clashes in Delhi and termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in the national capital but refused entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.

"These things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away," the bench said, while referring to the incidents of violence. Police doesn't have to wait for orders if someone makes inflammatory statements but act in accordance with law, the court said.

Justice Joseph also said there was lack of professionalism on part of the police. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Delhi High Court has heard pleas connected with the violence. After this, the bench disposed the applications saying it is for the high court to take note of the matter.

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence rose to 20 on Wednesday from 13 the day earlier. Mehta asked the bench not to make any adverse observations relating to the violence as it will demoralise the police force. He was told by the court not to misunderstand its views as the remarks were made keeping in mind long-term implications.

The bench said it has nothing against Delhi Police but the remarks are being made keeping in mind the larger perspective. Justice Joseph also gave the example of police in US and UK and said the force has to act professionally as per law if something goes wrong.

He added that the remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure that law and order is maintained. The bench posted the matter for hearing on March 23, saying there is need for magnanimity and for situation to cool down before the Shaheen Bagh issue is taken up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

24 killed after bus plunges into river in Bundi

As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in the Lakheri area here on Wednesday. Five people are injured and have been referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.I am deeply saddened to learn about the tra...

Egypt to bury former president Mubarak in military funeral

Egypt will on Wednesday bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who died at the age of 91, in a military funeral in Cairo. Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was forced out of office by protests in 2011. He spent many of the subsequ...

Coyotes score first, but Panthers emerge with 2-1 win

Mike Hoffmans power-play goal at 850 of the third period broke a tie and led the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers finished a five-game Western Conference road trip with ...

Kevin Hart to lead Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs' action-comedy

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to star in an action-comedy based on the original idea by writer duo Lucia Aniello and Paul W Downs. The yet-untitled Universal Pictures project will be directed by Malcolm D Lee, reported Variety.Will Packe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020