Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and added that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

PM reviews situation in Delhi, appeals for 'peace and brotherhood at all times'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and added that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest. The Prime Minister's remarks come after 20 deaths in the national capital after violent clashes between anti and pro-CAA protestors. Almost 190 people have been injured in the violence.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," Modi tweeted. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended calling in the Army to control the situation. "I have been in touch with large number of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Home Minister to this effect," the AAP chief tweeted.

Heavy security has been deployed in several areas of North-East Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Deployments have been made in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas. (ANI)

