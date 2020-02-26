North-east Delhi violence: HC applauds police for prompt action in evacuating injured

The Delhi High Court Wednesday applauded the police for prompt action in evacuating the injured in north-east Delhi where communal violence erupted over the amended citizenship law. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani, termed as "extremely unfortunate" the killing of IB officer in the ongoing violence in which 20 people have died and over 180 injured.

"While order was being dictated mid night, police was implementing it right there and rescuing injured persons," the bench said during the day's hearing. It added that the highest constitutional functionaries who move with Z-security should reach out to the affected people to give them confidence that law is functioning.

The court had held a midnight hearing after receiving a call from an advocate explaining the dire circumstances under which the victims were unable to be removed from a small hospital to the GTB Hospital wherein it directed the police to ensure safe passage to government hospitals and emergency treatment for those injured. The court held a special hearing, which started at 12:30 am, at the residence of Justice S Muralidhar.

The bench had also called for a status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them.

