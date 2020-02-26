Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch: Delhi HC on violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence in northeast Delhi, saying that it cannot let another riot like the one in 1984 happen under its watch. A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the Central governments to personally meet the victims and their families and slated the matter for Friday.

"We cannot let another 1984 scenario (anti-Sikh riots) happen in this country again. Not under the watch of this court," the bench said. The court also expressed concern over the reports regarding the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in the violence in northeast Delhi and termed it "very unfortunate".

It also directed to set up helpline desks for immediate help for victims and directed that private ambulances should be provided for safe passage of victims. Stressing the need to rebuild confidence, the High Court said that this is the time to reach out to people and assure them. "It must be done as soon as possible," said the bench.

The court also directed to set up shelters for the victims with basic facilities like blankets, medicines, food, and sanitation on a war footing and said that night shelters and community halls shall also be used for the same. The High Court also appointed advocate Zubeda Begum as amicus curiae to coordinate between victims and various agencies in the matter related to medical assistance and safe passage of the victims.

The court, while hearing a petition seeking directions to the Delhi Police to provide medical assistance to the injured in the violence, also appreciated how swiftly the Delhi Police acted. Twenty people have died while hundreds of others were injured in the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi between two factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)

