Cabinet approves order for adaptation of Central laws under concurrent list in J-K

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for issuing orders for adaptation of central laws under concurrent list to Jammu and Kashmir and 37 central laws which were not applicable to the Union territory will now be applicable.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefing media on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for issuing orders for adaptation of central laws under concurrent list to Jammu and Kashmir and 37 central laws which were not applicable to the Union territory will now be applicable. Briefing reporters about the decisions of Union cabinet here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was an important decision after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have also decided to pass an order for an adaptation of central laws under the concurrent list. So 37 laws which were not applicable to Kashmir valley are now applicable. This will ensure that throughout the country, the laws passed under the constitution are applicable," he said. An official release said the cabinet approved the order for adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

"Adaptation of central Acts with modifications would ensure administrative effectiveness in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remove ambiguity in implementation of these laws in line with the Constitution," it said. Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 came into force on October 31 last year and the erstwhile state was reorganised into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

All the central laws which are applicable to other parts of the country are now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir from October 31. The release said it is necessary to adapt central laws made under the concurrent list, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to Jammu and Kashmir to remove any ambiguity in their application.

According to Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government has requisite powers to make adaptations and modifications of the laws whether by way of repeal or amendment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

